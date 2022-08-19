Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Jerry J. Baack Sells 4,166 Shares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $74,279.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,226,187.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BWB stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $34.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 70.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

