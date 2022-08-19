Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 7,849 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,431.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,890,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,668,666.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,853 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $39,624.81.

On Friday, August 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,029 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $74,666.33.

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,925.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,274 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,644.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,703 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,662.55.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,250 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,562.50.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,250 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $21,027.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,300 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $14,789.00.

Brightcove Trading Up 0.6 %

BCOV opened at $6.72 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCOV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

