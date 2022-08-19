Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,916 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,658 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $96.33. 21,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,347. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.90 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

