Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Gartner by 5.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,040 shares of company stock worth $7,330,637 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IT stock traded down $5.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.58. 4,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.49. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

