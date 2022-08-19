Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,653 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

CTXS traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $102.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,249. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Citrix Systems

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.