Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,236,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $229,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after buying an additional 4,641,334 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,412 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 111,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

