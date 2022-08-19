Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 11,368 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,239. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $81.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.