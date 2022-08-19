Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRX opened at $23.74 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,332,000 after buying an additional 4,493,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,263,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,851,000 after buying an additional 1,650,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

