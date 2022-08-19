Brokerages Set Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Price Target at $11.06

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.96.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Compass from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Compass Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of COMP opened at $4.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. Compass has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.15.
Compass Company Profile
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
Featured Stories
