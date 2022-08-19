Brokerages Set Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT at $28.78

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRIP. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research report on Monday.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.43. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 90.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,739 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after buying an additional 549,492 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 104,700 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 952,533 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 327,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

