BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Down 16.7%

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating) shares traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 183,755 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 178,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Stock Down 16.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 million and a PE ratio of -2.31.

BTU Metals Company Profile

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 19,622 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

