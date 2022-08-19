Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Burford Capital Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $12.45.
