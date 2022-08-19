BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) versus LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Critical Survey

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BurgerFi International and LiveOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveOne 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BurgerFi International presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 174.19%. LiveOne has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 296.04%. Given LiveOne’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveOne is more favorable than BurgerFi International.

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of BurgerFi International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of LiveOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BurgerFi International and LiveOne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $68.87 million 1.00 -$121.49 million ($9.89) -0.31 LiveOne $117.02 million 0.73 -$43.91 million ($0.43) -2.35

LiveOne has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BurgerFi International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -143.84% -16.38% -9.09% LiveOne -34.01% -1,399.02% -42.95%

Summary

LiveOne beats BurgerFi International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. As of March 31, 2022, the company has 185 franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers LiveOne App, an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

