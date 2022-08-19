Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Shares Down 0.2%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

