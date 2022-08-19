bZx Protocol (BZRX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15,739.00

bZx Protocol (BZRX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One bZx Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0965 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bZx Protocol has a market capitalization of $49.63 million and approximately $15,739.00 worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, bZx Protocol has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,432.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003609 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00127325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00032758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00077460 BTC.

bZx Protocol Coin Profile

BZRX is a coin. Its launch date was February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,320,371 coins. The official website for bZx Protocol is bzx.network. bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling bZx Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “bZx is not itself an exchange, but a protocol that can be integrated into the current exchange infrastructure. Exchanges and relays are incentivized by fees denominated in the BZRX protocol token (BZRX) to offer decentralized margin lending and margin trading services. Assets are valued and liquidated via competing oracle providers. By decoupling the valuation and liquidation of assets from the protocol, the oracle marketplace approach allows competition to drive the oracle provider fee to its marginal cost while encouraging experimentation and flexibility. The new BZRX token will be launched on the Ethereum mainnet Monday, July 13th, 2020.BZRXv1 token holders can easily migrate to the new BZRX token using the Staking Dashboard here Token holders will need to migrate in order to unlock their BZRX tokens.Token holders will need to migrate to the new token by the time the platform relaunches in August to qualify for Fee Sharing.BZRXv1 token holders will have 1 year from the launch of the new token on July 13, 2020, to migrate their holdings to BZRX tokens. “

