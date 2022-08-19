Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cadiz from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $4.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $216.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.34.
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.
