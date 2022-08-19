Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cadiz from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Cadiz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $4.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $216.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadiz

About Cadiz

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 6.9% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

