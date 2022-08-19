California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Price Up 4%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $48.05. Approximately 41,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 751,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

CRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in California Resources by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in California Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 282,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 2,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 77,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

