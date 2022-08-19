Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives $65.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Calix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

NYSE CALX opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.83. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Calix by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,192,000 after acquiring an additional 116,240 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

