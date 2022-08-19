Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289.30 million. Cambium Networks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.16-$0.20 EPS.

Cambium Networks Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMBM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.47. 3,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,005. The firm has a market cap of $551.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cambium Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 29.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 568.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 28,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

