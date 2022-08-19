Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $133.23

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.23 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 131.50 ($1.59). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 133.50 ($1.61), with a volume of 7,036 shares traded.

Cambridge Cognition Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.43 million and a PE ratio of 13,350.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 133.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cambridge Cognition

In related news, insider Matthew Stork acquired 22,950 shares of Cambridge Cognition stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £25,933.50 ($31,335.79).

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online trial recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases I-IV; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

