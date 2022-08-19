Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target to $4.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

NYSE:BLND traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 30,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.38. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The business had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLND. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Blend Labs by 418.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Blend Labs by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 10.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 100,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

