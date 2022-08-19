Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target to $4.00

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

NYSE:BLND traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 30,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.38. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The business had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLND. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Blend Labs by 418.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Blend Labs by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 10.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 100,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.