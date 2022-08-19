Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,069,243 shares.The stock last traded at $20.34 and had previously closed at $20.94.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. OTR Global cut Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Canada Goose by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Canada Goose by 19,764.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,211,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,105 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,797,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Canada Goose by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 560,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 460,868 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

