Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 600,141 shares.The stock last traded at $52.41 and had previously closed at $52.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.73.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.645 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.