Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Lowered to C$69.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a C$81.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$113.87.

Shares of CM opened at C$68.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.89 billion and a PE ratio of 9.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$64.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$111.42. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$59.03 and a 12 month high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.5700005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

In other news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,894.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at C$707,380.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

