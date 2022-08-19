Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Canadian Solar Trading Up 15.2 %

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 548.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,865 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Canadian Solar

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

