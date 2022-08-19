Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CSFB dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Utilities

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Robert John Normand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.78, for a total transaction of C$59,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$967,449.60. In other news, Director Robert John Normand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.78, for a total transaction of C$59,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$967,449.60. Also, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total transaction of C$40,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$647,484.81. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $112,615.

Canadian Utilities Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$41.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.81. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$33.86 and a 1 year high of C$41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.37.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$933.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

