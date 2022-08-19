Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.89

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$41.89 and last traded at C$40.96, with a volume of 100331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CU shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CSFB lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.50.

Canadian Utilities Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.37. The company has a market cap of C$11.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.81.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$933.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.2499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total value of C$40,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$647,484.81. In related news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total transaction of C$40,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$647,484.81. Also, Director Robert John Normand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.78, for a total value of C$59,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$967,449.60. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $112,615 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

