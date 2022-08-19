Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Given New €42.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from €72.00 ($73.47) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cancom from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCCMF opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.12. Cancom has a twelve month low of $65.59 and a twelve month high of $66.12.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.