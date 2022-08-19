Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Price Target to $22.00

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Annexon’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.13) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Annexon from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of ANNX opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $269.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. Annexon has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $23.61.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Annexon will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 2,453,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $9,423,313.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,408,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,930,429.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,544,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Annexon by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 40,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Annexon by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 102,143 shares during the period.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

