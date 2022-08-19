Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,107. The stock has a market cap of $249.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.30.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile



PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

