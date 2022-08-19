Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.67.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

