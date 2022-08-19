Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Buys 213,251 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 137.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,251 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $19,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,572 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,544 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,105,000 after buying an additional 3,903,057 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 122.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,292,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,309,000 after buying an additional 1,815,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,159,000 after buying an additional 1,665,976 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,769. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

