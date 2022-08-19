Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Buys 304,503 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,635 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,503 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P owned 0.24% of Tapestry worth $23,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $37.14. 32,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

