Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Buys New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 468,714 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,747,000. Shell makes up approximately 1.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.11. 62,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $203.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

