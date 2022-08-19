Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Has $15.80 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,436 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P owned approximately 0.20% of Kohl’s worth $15,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,738,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after acquiring an additional 362,524 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 621,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after acquiring an additional 356,811 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,360,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 261,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 209,726 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

Kohl’s Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of KSS stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.81. 84,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,766. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.