Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Target were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Target by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Price Performance

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.43. The stock had a trading volume of 46,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,591. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

