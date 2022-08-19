Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,181 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.79. 5,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,185. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $271.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

