Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 146,248 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $22,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,323,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

