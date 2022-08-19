Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Purchases 247,648 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,648 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.1% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $24,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,596,000 after purchasing an additional 782,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,383,000 after purchasing an additional 780,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $45.58. 161,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,977,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

