Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,214 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,342,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,692,000 after acquiring an additional 141,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 632,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after acquiring an additional 49,118 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $89.13. 20,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,889. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

