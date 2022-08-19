Cantor Fitzgerald Raises SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Price Target to $3.56

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald to $3.56 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded SNDL from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Rowe raised SNDL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised SNDL from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised SNDL from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.19.

Shares of SNDL stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. SNDL has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The company has a market cap of $479.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 4.33.

SNDL ( NASDAQ:SNDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. SNDL had a negative net margin of 55.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that SNDL will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in SNDL by 26.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 618,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SNDL by 3,346.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 957,113 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in SNDL by 35.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 352,837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SNDL by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in SNDL by 73.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

