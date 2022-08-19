Capita (LON:CPI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.97

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.97 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.31). Capita shares last traded at GBX 25.42 ($0.31), with a volume of 3,056,521 shares changing hands.

CPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.60) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Capita from GBX 29 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.34) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The stock has a market cap of £436.82 million and a PE ratio of 199.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.93.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

