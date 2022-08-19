Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target Increased to GBX 173 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 169 ($2.04) to GBX 173 ($2.09) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Stock Performance

LON CAPD opened at GBX 96.14 ($1.16) on Thursday. Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 108 ($1.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.86. The firm has a market cap of £183.53 million and a P/E ratio of 321.67.

Get Capital alerts:

Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Capital’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Further Reading

