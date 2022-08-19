Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Capri also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.45-$2.45 EPS.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of Capri stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. Capri’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capri declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at Capri

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

