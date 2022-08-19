Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,889,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.67. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 392.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 578,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after buying an additional 461,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,590,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,158,000 after buying an additional 397,279 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 419,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,771,000 after buying an additional 254,706 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

