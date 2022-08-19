Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) CEO D Christian Koch Sells 7,272 Shares of Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

D Christian Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $315.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.04 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

