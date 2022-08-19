Carry (CRE) Market Cap Achieves $40.62 Million

Carry (CRE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Carry has a market capitalization of $40.62 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Carry has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00057165 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000192 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carry

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.