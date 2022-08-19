CashHand (CHND) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,627.00

CashHand (CHND) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One CashHand coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CashHand has a total market cap of $2,788.03 and $3,627.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CashHand has traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003744 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00146942 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009217 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000075 BTC.
About CashHand
CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info.
CashHand Coin Trading
