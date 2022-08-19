CashHand (CHND) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,627.00

CashHand (CHND) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One CashHand coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CashHand has a total market cap of $2,788.03 and $3,627.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CashHand has traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00146942 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000269 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About CashHand

CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info.

CashHand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

