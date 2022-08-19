Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0290 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Casper has a market capitalization of $165.92 million and approximately $15.19 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Casper has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00788000 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Casper Coin Profile
Casper’s total supply is 11,085,421,771 coins and its circulating supply is 5,716,083,462 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Casper Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.