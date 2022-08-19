Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) Senior Officer Kevin Michael Miller Sells 40,500 Shares

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Michael Miller sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$28,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at C$3,780.

CET opened at C$0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.69. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

