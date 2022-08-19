Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) Senior Officer Kevin Michael Miller Sells 40,500 Shares

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Michael Miller sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$28,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at C$3,780.
Cathedral Energy Services Trading Up 1.4 %
CET opened at C$0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.69. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
